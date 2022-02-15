Your Photos
Minnesota Department of Public Safety funds school bus camera project

FILE - More than $3.5 million in grants will go to 32 schools and school bus companies for the installation of cameras.(WBNG 12 News)
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With increased worry over child safety while boarding and getting off school buses, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety funds millions in grant money for the installation of stop-arm camera systems.

More than $3.5 million in grants will go to 32 schools and school bus companies for the installation.

This is just the first phase of a larger stop arm camera grant project. Minnesota state legislators approved funding for this year and 2023, totaling $14.7 million.

The funding will be used for purchasing and installing stop arm camera systems and supporting software programs.

The second phase of the grant application process is now open and runs through March 15.

Since 2017, over 4,000 stop arm violations have been cited.

The project is a joint effort with the Minnesota State Patrol.

