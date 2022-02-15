Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Life changed overnight for a Minnesota Lake family that suffered two catastrophic events within 24 hours.

Joe Mazurkiewicz and his sons, Rob and Shawn, were sitting at home on Lake Avenue Saturday when fire broke out around 11:30 p.m.

It took five hours and 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

“We called for mutual aid from the Easton Fire Department and Wells. It was completely done around 3:30 a.m.,” stated Minnesota Lake Fire Department Chief David Malakowsky.

The house was severely damaged by the flames, and when the water froze, it became unsalvageable.

No one was injured, but the Mazukiewicz’s lost all of their belongings, and they couldn’t find their three cats.

Dan Schoneck, a close family friend said, “They were pretty concerned about their three cats, they had everyone looking for the cats.”

They stayed at a hotel in Mankato that night, and on Sunday afternoon, they headed towards home to look for the pets.

But they didn’t make it there.

Joe was behind the wheel of their Chevy Uplander, Shawn was in the passenger seat and Rob was in the back when the unthinkable happened.

“Joe possibly had a medical condition. He lost consciousness when he was driving, and the vehicle started swerving. Rob unbuckled his seatbelt and went for the steering wheel,” Schoneck explained.

At 1:40 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle drifted across the two-lane, crashed and rolled into the ditch.

Joe was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

Rob sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mayo in Mankato.

He was later airlifted to Rochester as well.

Shawn was not injured.

Schoneck mentioned, “Within 12 hours of them losing their house to a fire, they lost their car and their dad is in extremely poor shape right now.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

