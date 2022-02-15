Your Photos
Minnesota State Legislature considers plan allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote

As election season gets underway, the Minnesota State Legislature considers a plan that would allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill moving through the State Legislature would allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote, though they could not actually do so until they turn 18.

On Monday, the House State Government Finance and Elections Committee voted 8-5 to move the bill forward.

While Minnesotans who will be 18 before the next election can already pre-register, the bill would expand that opportunity to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The bill next moves to the House Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.

