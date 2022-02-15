Minnesota State ranked No. 1 for 4th straight week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was idle over the weekend, but still holds the top position in the country.

It’s the fourth consecutive week the Mavericks are ranked first in the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

MSU last played on Feb. 5th where they swept CCHA rival Bowling Green for the team’s seventh consecutive victory.

The Mavericks are currently leading the CCHA with 56 points, seven points ahead of Michigan Tech in second.

All areas of the game are flourishing right now for the purple and gold. The team is second in the nation in average scoring offense and defense, while senior goaltender Dryden McKay is first in the league with a .871-winning percentage — and that’s all without head coach Mike Hastings and senior forward Nathan Smith, who are in Beijing, China, with Team USA.

Smith netted a goal in the team’s 3-2 win over Germany on Sunday to earn Team USA the top seed heading into the playoff round. With the goal, Smith became the first Florida native to score in the Winter Olympics.

