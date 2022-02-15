Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State ranked No. 1 for 4th straight week

Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) skates for the puck against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Dec....
Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) skates for the puck against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was idle over the weekend, but still holds the top position in the country.

It’s the fourth consecutive week the Mavericks are ranked first in the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

MSU last played on Feb. 5th where they swept CCHA rival Bowling Green for the team’s seventh consecutive victory.

The Mavericks are currently leading the CCHA with 56 points, seven points ahead of Michigan Tech in second.

All areas of the game are flourishing right now for the purple and gold. The team is second in the nation in average scoring offense and defense, while senior goaltender Dryden McKay is first in the league with a .871-winning percentage — and that’s all without head coach Mike Hastings and senior forward Nathan Smith, who are in Beijing, China, with Team USA.

Smith netted a goal in the team’s 3-2 win over Germany on Sunday to earn Team USA the top seed heading into the playoff round. With the goal, Smith became the first Florida native to score in the Winter Olympics.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
GOV. TIM WALZ SIGNS MINNESOTA'S 2022 LEGISLATIVE BILL INTO LAW
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19
A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding
Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police
Funeral procession held for retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters

Latest News

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, leaves the ice after a training session at...
Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics, but medal ceremony won’t be held
The top-ranked Maverick women's indoor track and field squad dominated the competition.
#1 MSU continues dominance with top-finish in Friends Indoor Challenge
The Mavericks picked up a solid win at home over conference-opponent, Augustana.
Minnesota State wins conference-clash versus Augustana
The Mavericks suffered an 85-74 loss to No. 9 Augustana.
Mavericks fall short against No. 9 Augustana