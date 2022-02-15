Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans

Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered...
Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR).(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) has named its director.

Juliet Rudie is a member of the Lower Sioux Indian Community and a lifelong Minnesotan.

The office will work with 11 sovereign tribes across Minnesota to locate missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that despite making up 1% of the state’s population, Indigenous women make up nine percent of all murdered women in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
GOV. TIM WALZ SIGNS MINNESOTA'S 2022 LEGISLATIVE BILL INTO LAW
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19
A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding
Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police
Funeral procession held for retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters

Latest News

Minnesota lawmakers gather in the meeting chamber at the state capitol in St. Paul, Minn.
Lawmakers near districting deadline
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products