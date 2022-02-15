Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) has named its director.

Juliet Rudie is a member of the Lower Sioux Indian Community and a lifelong Minnesotan.

The office will work with 11 sovereign tribes across Minnesota to locate missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that despite making up 1% of the state’s population, Indigenous women make up nine percent of all murdered women in Minnesota.

