Murder trial rescheduled in Garad Roble case

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The jury trial for a man charged with murdering Garad Roble in Rochester nearly three years ago has been postponed.

Roble was found dead back in March 2019 near the intersection of 45th Street SE and County Road 1.

Ayub Iman, who was arrested in June of 2019, is one of the two men charged. His trial is now rescheduled for in March.

Muhidin Abukar previously went on trial for his role in the case, but it ended in a mistrial. He will be tried again in May.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

