“My heart was warm.” Austin, Minnesota senior living center receives lots of holiday love

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents at Our House Senior Living had Valentine’s Day they had dreamed about.

“My heart was warmed. I was like, ‘wow people really do care,’” said Susan Tindal.

“I’ve been here six years and this is the best Valentine’s Day Party we’ve all had,” said Ora Payne.

The residents had a Valentine’s Day that featured bingo games and then opened many holiday cards that were handwritten by friends and strangers.

“I couldn’t begin to count. I saw there’s more than 20,” said Payne.

Each resident received a stack of cards, some handmade, and crafted by children.

“It’ll make us all feel happy. Because otherwise you know, we’re sitting in our apartments, or in the activity room. And we don’t see people. This way, we see people. We hear people. We know that people care about us,” said Bonnie Gallagher.

KTTC first met Tindal and Payne about two weeks before the holiday. The women told us how one of their biggest fears is being forgotten by the community, but on Valentine’s Day, the community showed them how much they’re valued.

“I’m gonna keep them. I’ve got a book and I’m gonna put them in and I’m going to keep every Valentine that I got. No matter what they are and what it says,” Loretta Knutson said.

She also wished couples a happy day.

“I hope them all good luck. Young couples that are coming up,” she said. “I’ve been married 49 years. It’s been the greatest life that I’ve ever had.”

Overall, Our House seniors said their day was made because of friends and strangers.

“Thank you much for the community for making us all happy with these Valentine’s Cards,” Knutson said.

