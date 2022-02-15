No. 8 Loyola tops No. 3 MCW in Section 2A showdown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 8 Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team came out victorious in a tight contest against No. 3 Martin County West 63-60 Monday night.

The win bumped the Crusaders to 16-5 on the season, while the Mavericks move to 19-3.

Loyola was led by junior Simon Morgan’s 25 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mavericks were led by Mitchell Weber with 28 points.

