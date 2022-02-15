Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No. 8 Loyola tops No. 3 MCW in Section 2A showdown

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 8 Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team came out victorious in a tight contest against No. 3 Martin County West 63-60 Monday night.

The win bumped the Crusaders to 16-5 on the season, while the Mavericks move to 19-3.

Loyola was led by junior Simon Morgan’s 25 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mavericks were led by Mitchell Weber with 28 points.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
GOV. TIM WALZ SIGNS MINNESOTA'S 2022 LEGISLATIVE BILL INTO LAW
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19
A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Loyola vs. No. 3 MCW
The Scarlets improve to 16-6 on the season after a conference victory over Albert Lea on Monday.
State-ranked Scarlets edge Albert Lea in Monday night clash
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Albert Lea
Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) skates for the puck against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Dec....
Minnesota State ranked No. 1 for 4th straight week