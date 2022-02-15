State judicial panel releases Minnesota redistricting maps

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Special Redistricting Panel released its redistricting plans Tuesday after state lawmakers and the governor couldn’t agree on new districts.

For those in southern Minnesota and in the KEYC viewing area, there will now be three congressional districts: 1st, 2nd and 7th.

A look at the new congressional districts for southern Minnesota (Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Brown County is now going to be divided between the 1st and 7th congressional district. The Mankato-North Mankato area stays in the 1st Congressional District. LeSueur County moves from the 1st to the 2nd.

The plans are available on the Minnesota Judicial Branch public website, on the “Special Redistricting Panel” page, located at www.mncourts.gov/2021RedistrictingPanel where you can also see state house and senate districts.

