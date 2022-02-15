Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered...
Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

Latest News

FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda