Blue Earth County Library introducing Materials by Mail program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County residents can have up to five materials mailed directly to their homes each month.

The deliveries include postage-paid return envelopes for books and other essentials to make their way back to the library.

All users must have a library card, but those who do not have one can register for a temporary one.

There is no cost to participate and there will be no fines for late materials.

