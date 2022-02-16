Your Photos
Blue Earth County Library introducing Materials by Mail program

By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County residents can have up to five materials mailed directly to their homes each month.

The deliveries include postage-paid return envelopes for books and other essentials to make their way back to the library.

All users must have a library card, but those who do not have one can register for a temporary one.

There is no cost to participate and there will be no fines for late materials.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

