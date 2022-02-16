Blue Earth County Library introducing Materials by Mail program
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County residents can have up to five materials mailed directly to their homes each month.
The deliveries include postage-paid return envelopes for books and other essentials to make their way back to the library.
All users must have a library card, but those who do not have one can register for a temporary one.
There is no cost to participate and there will be no fines for late materials.
