Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Camel calf born at Minnesota Zoo

MN zoo camel
MN zoo camel(MN Zoo)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Zoo announced Wednesday the newest member to the zoo -- a male Bactrian camel calf.

The calf was born on February 8 and has since been bonding with its mother in private.

The Minnesota Zoo says the calf was standing within two hours of birth, and is already more than 145 pounds and standing at nearly five feet tall.

MN Zoo camel
MN Zoo camel(MN Zoo)

Over the next few weeks, the calf will be introduced to the rest of the heard in their habitat, which is located along the Zoo’s Northern Trail.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, Bactrian camels are one of the few animals native to the Gobi desert where fluctuating temperatures, scarce food and water supplies, and rugged terrain create a challenging environment. They are called “ships of the desert” because when they walk, they move their front and back legs on the same side of the body at the same time, creating a rolling motion like a ship at sea.

Updates about the camel calf as he grows can be found on the Minnesota Zoo’s social media channels.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
A look at the new congressional districts for southern Minnesota
State judicial panel releases Minnesota redistricting maps

Latest News

KEYC Weather
KEYC Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Minnesota regulators have told the company behind the stalled copper-nickel mine project near...
Minnesota agency stops work on mine near Boundary Waters
A former Minneapolis police officer, Tou Thao, charged in George Floyd’s killing says he knew...
Officer says he didn’t realize Floyd’s life was in danger