Camel calf born at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Zoo announced Wednesday the newest member to the zoo -- a male Bactrian camel calf.

The calf was born on February 8 and has since been bonding with its mother in private.

The Minnesota Zoo says the calf was standing within two hours of birth, and is already more than 145 pounds and standing at nearly five feet tall.

MN Zoo camel (MN Zoo)

Over the next few weeks, the calf will be introduced to the rest of the heard in their habitat, which is located along the Zoo’s Northern Trail.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, Bactrian camels are one of the few animals native to the Gobi desert where fluctuating temperatures, scarce food and water supplies, and rugged terrain create a challenging environment. They are called “ships of the desert” because when they walk, they move their front and back legs on the same side of the body at the same time, creating a rolling motion like a ship at sea.

Updates about the camel calf as he grows can be found on the Minnesota Zoo’s social media channels.

