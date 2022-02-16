Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration ramping up in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration is starting up in our own backyard.

The local nonprofit provides children and educators with virtual learning experiences to expand their horizons.

According to CILC in Blue Earth County, 100% of CILC schools are Title 1 schools, and in Nicolette County, 82% are Title 1, meaning more than 40% of the families at schools are low income and kids qualify for free or reduced fee lunches.

This program is a way to make sure that every students gets to experience different museums, content and education from the comfort of their classroom.

“We’ve had about 170 of these museums and now they have come in the truck loads, we are way over 200 now. So, anything a teacher would teach we’ve got it. We have got a program for that and 25% of our programs are free for teachers,” CILC Managing Director, Jan Zanetis said.

Museums, zoos, science centers are just some of the virtual places that CILC takes students.

“Studies have shown that virtual learning experiences or field trips are as impactful as in-person field trips. They contribute to students development by strengthening their critical thinking skills, increasing empathy, tolerance,” CILC Director of Strategic Development, Aimee Armer explained.

