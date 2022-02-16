City of Mankato requests public input on purchasing body-worn police cameras

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is gearing up to buy body-worn police cameras.

“This is something that we’re doing because we think it’s what they want and what they expect out of us,” Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said.

They will cost an estimated $750,000 to $1 million over the next five years.

But before the big purchase, the public is invited to weigh in.

“Engaging the public around the conversation,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz stated. “Should we? How do we do it?”

It’s all part of a new plan outlined at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Feedback can be provided by mail, electronically, or in-person at a City Council meeting on March 14.

“After that, if it’s continued to be approved, we will move forward into a request for proposal, and that’s where we’ll put out what we want out of body cameras and send it out to manufacturers to see if anybody can meet our needs,” Vokal added.

The City plans to buy the cameras on May 1.

With the new devices comes new written policy governing the use of them, as required by state law.

The public can provide input on the policy starting mid-April through May.

“We will have an open forum so people can comment on what they think the policy should be,” Vokal mentioned.

“Think about situations that you or your family have been in, situations you’ve heard from others,” Arntz said. “There may be elements in there where we want to think about how we use them, you know, is this an item we really want to record?”

Mankato officers could carry the body-worn cameras as soon as this summer.

“By mid-July or early July, we’d have them in our possession with a policy that we and the community have created together,” stated Arntz.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.