Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa House passes GOP drafted 4% flat tax plan

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House passed a tax cut proposal Wednesday that would move the state to a 4% flat income tax over four years and repeal all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.

The plan is similar to one backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds except it does not include her proposed corporate income tax cut.

Democrats attempted to amend the bill to increase benefits to Iowans with lower to middle class incomes or provide additional money for child care, but Republicans defeated their amendments.

The bill passed 61 to 37, with three Democrats joining with Republicans.

The plan relies on annual revenue increases of 3% to 3.5% a year and transfers $829 million from a taxpayer relief fund into the general fund. Still, it drains $1.6 billion from state revenue by the sixth year, about 15% of the state budget. Some tax policy analysts predict the tax plan would ultimately result in program cuts or increases in other taxes, such as property taxes.

House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl said the plan ensures the state will have adequate revenue to fund the priorities of Iowans.

Democratic Rep. Dave Jacoby called it Republican socialism that returns the largest share of the tax savings to the rich and ultrarich while providing very little “to the people who really pay the bills in this state.”

Senate Republicans have their own plan, which gradually lowers tax rates over five years to get to a 3.6% rate in 2027. After that the plan uses the taxpayer relief fund to further lower the tax rates each year until the individual income tax rate is zero.

About half of Iowa’s general fund revenue comes from personal income tax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
A look at the new congressional districts for southern Minnesota
State judicial panel releases Minnesota redistricting maps

Latest News

All users must have a library card, but those who do not have one can register for a temporary...
Blue Earth County Library introducing Materials by Mail program
A yellow sign directs guests to the Minnesota Pork Congress in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato hosts Minnesota Pork Congress
Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater where guests in the audience are...
Tony and Tina’s Wedding coming to the Kato Ballroom
FILE — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran...
Eastern Iowa man accused of fatally running down girlfriend