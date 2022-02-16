Your Photos
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst voices support for biofuel rule

Ernst speaks at a Senate committee hearing.
Ernst speaks at a Senate committee hearing.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, of Iowa, spoke in support Wednesday of a federal rule that requires oil refineries to blend corn-based ethanol into their gas products.

According to the Congressional Research Service, “RFS” requires refineries to create at least 36 billion gallons of renewable fuels this year. Those fuels are a boon to Iowa farmers, because ethanol, created from corn, is used as a renewable fuel.

According to Reuters, the Environmental Protection Agency is considering changes to the rule.

Ernst says the government may amend the rule to push electric vehicles, which could limit demand for ethanol and renewable fuels.

“As much as the Biden administration dreams of an all-electric world the reality is liquid fuels are here to stay, with 98% of cars and trucks today and nearly 80% of new vehicle sales projected in 2050 running on gasoline or flex-fuel. Biofuel is the key pathway to decarbonizing the transportation sector,” said the Republican senator.

The Congressional Research Service says the renewable fuel standard is often not met by producers and hasn’t been met since 2013.

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, has often been a proponent of ethanol. Though President Biden has set a carbon-neutral goal for the nation by 2050, which may require greater reliance on electric vehicles.

