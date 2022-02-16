Your Photos
LIFE Mower County rose sale underway

By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUSTIN Minn. (KTTC) – People can send roses to their loved ones and help those with disabilities through the 27th Annual LIFE Mower County Rose Sale.

For 70 years, LIFE Mower County’s mission has been to “expand opportunities, empower people, and enrich lives for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families by providing a better quality of life through Learning, Inclusion, Fun, and Empowerment.”

The rose sale is one its biggest fundraisers.

The money raised from the sales goes to help children and adults with developmental disabilities, that includes organizations like the Special Olympics, the First Aktion club, Our Place Recreation Center in Austin, and the other places in the surrounding counties.

“Most individuals with disabilities are on limited income,” LIFE Mower County Executive Dir. Dawn Helgeson said. “Some work, some may not. So, it supports the program so they are able to attend and participate, and it helps with the cost of all those activities.”

Red roses and multicolored “lollipop” roses will be offered. One dozen red roses is $18, or $24 with a vase included. Lollipop roses cost $20 a dozen, or $26 with a vase. Delivery is available within the city of Austin.

The sale goes through March 22. Pickup or delivery is April 5. Volunteers are still needed for distribution and delivery.

In 2021, 400 dozen roses were sold, raising more than $10,000.

More more information on the sale or if interested in volunteering, visit the LIFE Mower County website.

