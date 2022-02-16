Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range

PRINCETON, Iowa (AP) — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in the head at an outdoor gun range near Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s office said.

Emergency responders were called to the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead that the scene.

His name has not been released. The investigation is continuing.

The Princeton shooting range has a safety officer on site during its peak hours, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

