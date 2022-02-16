Your Photos
Mankato educators, parents worry students may be bullied for wearing masks

Some educators and parents are concerned that kids might be bullied over their choice to wear a mask.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Starting this week, Mankato Area Public Schools is no longer requiring students to wear masks.

In an email sent to parents last Wednesday, MAPS announced the decision is now up to the families, but the new policy might bring new challenges for students.

Some educators and parents are concerned that kids might be bullied over their choice to wear a mask.

“They are becoming much more polarized, so then maybe a consequence of that is a more extreme views, more bullying... There is this hurting in the culture to really establish your own personal views,” said Andrew Archer, owner of Minnesota Mental Health Services.

Masks will still be required in health offices at schools and public transportations.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,469 new COVID cases and 32 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

