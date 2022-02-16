Mankato hosts Minnesota Pork Congress

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center played host to the Minnesota Pork Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The expo had previously been hosted throughout the state of Minnesota, most recently in the Minneapolis Convention Center, but this year, the expo came south.

The event center was filled to the brim with vendors and attendees.

The trade show provided an opportunity for pig farmers and farming companies to come together to discuss the industry, build connections and learn from one another.

“It’s wonderful to be here in Mankato, Mankato is actually kind of the center of pig country in Minnesota. so it’s great to be here and be able to have farmers come in. They can come in for a few hours, they can come in for the day, and still be able to get home at night, which is wonderful and that’s what we’re looking to be able to provide,” said event organizer Pam Voelkel.

The Minnesota Pork Association said that this week’s expo featured 170 vendors and had an attendance of over 2-thousand, meeting the Congress’s goal for the yearly event.

The Congress provided an opportunity for participants in the pork industry to gather in one place, and vendors said that the relationships that are built at the expo are irreplaceable.

“The social aspect has always been a big aspect of Minnesota Pork Congress. People getting together, exchanging ideas, looking forward to new trends and just, that’s what keeps our business, and the pork industry really, thriving and able to adjust for the future,” said Lori Stevermer of Hubbard Feeds, a vendor at the expo.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

