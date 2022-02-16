Mankato man arrested, charged after drug bust

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad Street on Wednesday.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents said they executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North Broad Street on Wednesday. The warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing controlled substance sales investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, agents were able to locate 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of methamphetamine and evidence of controlled substance sales.

Casey Ann Voneschen was arrested and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree controlled substance sales and first-degree controlled substance possession.

Voneschen was reportedly the subject of the investigation and the current renter of the residence where the search warrant was executed.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force adds that they have already seized as much methamphetamine in the first month and half of 2022 as they seized in all of 2021.

