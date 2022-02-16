Minnesota agency stops work on mine near Boundary Waters

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota regulators have told the company behind the stalled copper-nickel mine project near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that it’s stopping work on the state’s environmental review.

The Department of Natural Resources says it will “redirect staff resources to other high priority projects.”

The agency has concerns about the location for the large amount of semi-dry processing waste the company proposed stacking in an open-air mound above ground on the marshy site.

The $1.7 billion underground mine project was widely condemned for being too close to the Boundary Waters and was in the very early stages of permitting in Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.