(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center 20-1

2. Shakopee 18-2

3. Wayzata 17-4

4. Minnetonka 15-5

5. Eastview 16-4

6. East Ridge 16-4

7. Hopkins 14-8

8. Owatonna 18-2

9. Osseo 15-6

10. Farmington 15-6

CLASS 3A

1. Columbia Heights 19-0

2. Totino-Grace 16-5

3. South St. Paul 20-0

4. DeLaSalle 14-7

5. Princeton 19-1

6. Orono 16-4

7. Alexandria 16-4

8. Mankato West 16-5

9. Austin 11-10

10. Mankato East 14-7

CLASS 2A

1. Caledonia 21-1

2. Minneapolis North 14-4

3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 20-1

4. Lake City 17-3

5. Minnehaha Academy 10-8

6. Maple River 18-4

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21-1

8. Rockford 19-3

9. Annandale 18-2

10. Osakis 17-3

CLASS 1A

1. Hayfield 21-1

2. New York Mills 20-1

3. Martin County West 20-3

4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-3

5. Cass Lake Bena 19-1

6. Ashby 16-2

7. Mankato Loyola 16-5

8. Henning 16-3

9. Rushford-Peterson 18-4

10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 21-2

