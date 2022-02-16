Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
CLASS 4A
- 1. Park Center 20-1
- 2. Shakopee 18-2
- 3. Wayzata 17-4
- 4. Minnetonka 15-5
- 5. Eastview 16-4
- 6. East Ridge 16-4
- 7. Hopkins 14-8
- 8. Owatonna 18-2
- 9. Osseo 15-6
- 10. Farmington 15-6
CLASS 3A
- 1. Columbia Heights 19-0
- 2. Totino-Grace 16-5
- 3. South St. Paul 20-0
- 4. DeLaSalle 14-7
- 5. Princeton 19-1
- 6. Orono 16-4
- 7. Alexandria 16-4
- 8. Mankato West 16-5
- 9. Austin 11-10
- 10. Mankato East 14-7
CLASS 2A
- 1. Caledonia 21-1
- 2. Minneapolis North 14-4
- 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 20-1
- 4. Lake City 17-3
- 5. Minnehaha Academy 10-8
- 6. Maple River 18-4
- 7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21-1
- 8. Rockford 19-3
- 9. Annandale 18-2
- 10. Osakis 17-3
CLASS 1A
- 1. Hayfield 21-1
- 2. New York Mills 20-1
- 3. Martin County West 20-3
- 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-3
- 5. Cass Lake Bena 19-1
- 6. Ashby 16-2
- 7. Mankato Loyola 16-5
- 8. Henning 16-3
- 9. Rushford-Peterson 18-4
- 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 21-2
