Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

FILE — Mankato West displayed an electric second half to defeat Rochester Mayo in Saturday night's Big 9 conference showdown.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

  • 1. Park Center 20-1
  • 2. Shakopee 18-2
  • 3. Wayzata 17-4
  • 4. Minnetonka 15-5
  • 5. Eastview 16-4
  • 6. East Ridge 16-4
  • 7. Hopkins 14-8
  • 8. Owatonna 18-2
  • 9. Osseo 15-6
  • 10. Farmington 15-6

CLASS 3A

  • 1. Columbia Heights 19-0
  • 2. Totino-Grace 16-5
  • 3. South St. Paul 20-0
  • 4. DeLaSalle 14-7
  • 5. Princeton 19-1
  • 6. Orono 16-4
  • 7. Alexandria 16-4
  • 8. Mankato West 16-5
  • 9. Austin 11-10
  • 10. Mankato East 14-7

CLASS 2A

  • 1. Caledonia 21-1
  • 2. Minneapolis North 14-4
  • 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 20-1
  • 4. Lake City 17-3
  • 5. Minnehaha Academy 10-8
  • 6. Maple River 18-4
  • 7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21-1
  • 8. Rockford 19-3
  • 9. Annandale 18-2
  • 10. Osakis 17-3

CLASS 1A

  • 1. Hayfield 21-1
  • 2. New York Mills 20-1
  • 3. Martin County West 20-3
  • 4. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18-3
  • 5. Cass Lake Bena 19-1
  • 6. Ashby 16-2
  • 7. Mankato Loyola 16-5
  • 8. Henning 16-3
  • 9. Rushford-Peterson 18-4
  • 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 21-2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

