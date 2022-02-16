Your Photos
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Mankato East's Lexi Karge led Saturday's win over Owatonna with a double-double.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) — The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

Class 4A

  • 1. Hopkins 18-1
  • 2. Eden Prairie 17-4
  • 3. Chaska 20-3
  • 4. Minnetonka 17-3
  • 5. St. Michael-Albertville 18-5
  • 6. Wayzata 15-6
  • 7. Stillwater 20-3
  • 8. Maple Grove 19-4
  • 9. Shakopee 20-3
  • 10. Rogers 11-2

Class 3A

  • 1. Becker 19-4
  • 2. Holy Angels 18-3
  • 3. St. Paul Como Park 18-6
  • 4. DeLaSalle 16-5
  • 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 17-6
  • 6. Mankato East 17-6
  • 7. Austin 17-4
  • 8. Grand Rapids 22-2
  • 9. Totino-Grace 16-7
  • 10. Mankato West 16-6

Class 2A

  • 1. Minnehaha Academy 20-3
  • 2. Providence Academy 19-4
  • 3. St. Croix Lutheran 20-2
  • 4. Holy Family 20-4
  • 5. Goodhue 23-2
  • 6. Albany 17-4
  • 7. Pequot Lakes 21-1
  • 8. Fergus Falls 16-5
  • 9. Dover-Eyota 22-3
  • 10. New London-Spicer 20-3

Class 1A

  • 1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 20-3
  • 2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 21-1
  • 3. Hayfield 25-0
  • 4. Hancock 20-1
  • 5. Mayer Lutheran 20-2
  • 6. Cass Lake-Bena 19-2
  • 7. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22-2
  • 8. Minneota 22-3
  • 9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 15-8
  • 10. Cromwell-Wright 16-5

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

