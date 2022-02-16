Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) — The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
Class 4A
- 1. Hopkins 18-1
- 2. Eden Prairie 17-4
- 3. Chaska 20-3
- 4. Minnetonka 17-3
- 5. St. Michael-Albertville 18-5
- 6. Wayzata 15-6
- 7. Stillwater 20-3
- 8. Maple Grove 19-4
- 9. Shakopee 20-3
- 10. Rogers 11-2
Class 3A
- 1. Becker 19-4
- 2. Holy Angels 18-3
- 3. St. Paul Como Park 18-6
- 4. DeLaSalle 16-5
- 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 17-6
- 6. Mankato East 17-6
- 7. Austin 17-4
- 8. Grand Rapids 22-2
- 9. Totino-Grace 16-7
- 10. Mankato West 16-6
Class 2A
- 1. Minnehaha Academy 20-3
- 2. Providence Academy 19-4
- 3. St. Croix Lutheran 20-2
- 4. Holy Family 20-4
- 5. Goodhue 23-2
- 6. Albany 17-4
- 7. Pequot Lakes 21-1
- 8. Fergus Falls 16-5
- 9. Dover-Eyota 22-3
- 10. New London-Spicer 20-3
Class 1A
- 1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 20-3
- 2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 21-1
- 3. Hayfield 25-0
- 4. Hancock 20-1
- 5. Mayer Lutheran 20-2
- 6. Cass Lake-Bena 19-2
- 7. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22-2
- 8. Minneota 22-3
- 9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 15-8
- 10. Cromwell-Wright 16-5
