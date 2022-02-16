(AP) — The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins 18-1

2. Eden Prairie 17-4

3. Chaska 20-3

4. Minnetonka 17-3

5. St. Michael-Albertville 18-5

6. Wayzata 15-6

7. Stillwater 20-3

8. Maple Grove 19-4

9. Shakopee 20-3

10. Rogers 11-2

Class 3A

1. Becker 19-4

2. Holy Angels 18-3

3. St. Paul Como Park 18-6

4. DeLaSalle 16-5

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 17-6

6. Mankato East 17-6

7. Austin 17-4

8. Grand Rapids 22-2

9. Totino-Grace 16-7

10. Mankato West 16-6

Class 2A

1. Minnehaha Academy 20-3

2. Providence Academy 19-4

3. St. Croix Lutheran 20-2

4. Holy Family 20-4

5. Goodhue 23-2

6. Albany 17-4

7. Pequot Lakes 21-1

8. Fergus Falls 16-5

9. Dover-Eyota 22-3

10. New London-Spicer 20-3

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl 20-3

2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 21-1

3. Hayfield 25-0

4. Hancock 20-1

5. Mayer Lutheran 20-2

6. Cass Lake-Bena 19-2

7. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22-2

8. Minneota 22-3

9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 15-8

10. Cromwell-Wright 16-5

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.