Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota man dies after skiing accident in northern Arizona

Authorities say, Michael Amiot, 61, a Minnesota man, has died after a skiing accident at the...
Authorities say, Michael Amiot, 61, a Minnesota man, has died after a skiing accident at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KEYC) - Authorities say a Minnesota man has died after a skiing accident at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say 61-year-old Michael Amiot died Tuesday morning after being injured on one of the more difficult runs.

Details weren’t immediately released, but authorities say Amiot wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered serious head trauma. They say Amiot was transported by ski patrol to a lodge where medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies say the county medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
A look at the new congressional districts for southern Minnesota
State judicial panel releases Minnesota redistricting maps
The Compadres Restaurant in Byron.
Deputies search for men who allegedly robbed employees at Byron restaurant

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota regulators have told the company behind the stalled copper-nickel mine project...
Minnesota agency stops work on mine near Boundary Waters
FILE — Beginning this morning, a tree removal project will cause some road closures in New Ulm.
Wednesday tree removal project in New Ulm to cause road closures
We will hold onto temperatures in the 20's through this afternoon, temps will plummet tonight...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 2-16-2022
Internet? What internet? Doomsday scenario...or blessing in disguise? Either way, thanks for...
QOTD (Results)