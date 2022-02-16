Minnesota State women falls to No. 2, men improve in national rankings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We are just over one week away from the NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Minnesota State women dropped to second in the latest USTFCCCA Poll entering the final week of regular season competition, despite picking up their sixth-consecutive meet victory this past weekend.

MSU dominated the field, outscoring the second-place team by over 200 points.

The Mavericks saw another prolific performance from senior Katie Taylor. She earned first place in the shot put and weight throw.

On the other hand, the Mavericks men moved up in the national rankings to No. 16 following a victory over the weekend where the team earned 301.5 points.

Both squads return to action Friday for the Mark Miller Invitational inside Myers Field House.

