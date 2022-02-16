Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State women falls to No. 2, men improve in national rankings

We are just over one week away from the NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships.
By Rob Clark
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We are just over one week away from the NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Minnesota State women dropped to second in the latest USTFCCCA Poll entering the final week of regular season competition, despite picking up their sixth-consecutive meet victory this past weekend.

MSU dominated the field, outscoring the second-place team by over 200 points.

The Mavericks saw another prolific performance from senior Katie Taylor. She earned first place in the shot put and weight throw.

On the other hand, the Mavericks men moved up in the national rankings to No. 16 following a victory over the weekend where the team earned 301.5 points.

Both squads return to action Friday for the Mark Miller Invitational inside Myers Field House.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered...
Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

Latest News

Minnesota State falls to No. 2 in latest national poll
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Armed Missouri man threatens coach at son’s basketball game, charged with terrorism, police say
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
Super Bowl bets set record this year
The Crusaders were led by Simon Morgan with 25 points and 9 rebounds to take down rival, Martin...
No. 8 Loyola tops No. 3 MCW in Section 2A showdown