New district maps shake up southern Minnesota politics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The deadline for redrawing Minnesota’s legislative districts arrived Tuesday, and after state lawmakers failed to reach an agreement, the Special Redistricting Panel has released its new maps of Minnesota’s districts, which will remain in effect for the next decade.

“The goal of redistricting, of course, is to create eight equal Congressional districts, 67 equal state Senate districts and 134 Minnesota House districts. They have to be the same population, ± 2%,” explained Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato).

For voters in southern Minnesota, there will now be three congressional districts.

Brown County is now going to be divided between the First and Seventh Congressional Districts. The Mankato-North Mankato area will remain in the First Congressional District, while Le Sueur County will move from First to the Second Congressional District.

In a statement to KEYC News Now, Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s (R-MN-01) office says he is planning to run for re-election following the release of the new plans.

“He looks forward to campaigning for a third term and getting to know the new residents of the district,” Hagedorn’s office said.

Reps. Michelle Fishbach (R-MN-07) and Angie Craig (D-MN-02) are also planning to run for re-election.

