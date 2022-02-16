Officer says he didn’t realize Floyd’s life was in danger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing says he knew Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe were becoming weaker but didn’t realize the Black man was in danger.

Tou Thao also testified Wednesday that he did not relay any of the bystanders’ concerns because he was relying on fellow officers to attend to Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled traffic and onlookers.

Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

