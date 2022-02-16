Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Partners for Housing seeks teams, volunteers for Pedal Past Poverty event

Partners for Housing is ramping up their annual Pedal Past Poverty event.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Housing is ramping up their annual Pedal Past Poverty event.

Pedal Past Poverty is a one-day stationary bike race to raise money for Partners for Housing.

There are up to 40 teams, 10 riders each, organized by companies to raise funds for ending homelessness and providing affordable housing in the area.

This is the first year that they have been in-person since before the pandemic.

They are still looking for teams and volunteers for next Saturday.

Pedal Past Poverty will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the MRCI - East Park building at 1750 Energy Drive.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered...
Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

Latest News

Hunger and homelessness are ongoing issues across the United States, including in our own...
Salvation Army, Connections Ministry work to curb homelessness in Mankato
Salvation Army, Connections Ministry work to curb homelessness in Mankato
Partners for Housing seeks teams, volunteers for Pedal Past Poverty event
Police body camera (FILE)
City of Mankato requests public input on purchasing body-worn police cameras