Partners for Housing seeks teams, volunteers for Pedal Past Poverty event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Housing is ramping up their annual Pedal Past Poverty event.

Pedal Past Poverty is a one-day stationary bike race to raise money for Partners for Housing.

There are up to 40 teams, 10 riders each, organized by companies to raise funds for ending homelessness and providing affordable housing in the area.

This is the first year that they have been in-person since before the pandemic.

They are still looking for teams and volunteers for next Saturday.

Pedal Past Poverty will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the MRCI - East Park building at 1750 Energy Drive.

