Salvation Army, Connections Ministry work to curb homelessness in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last year, about 39 percent of homeless people were unsheltered, according to Security.org.

The Mankato Salvation Army and Connections Ministry have created a plan to change that number.

“We have had a lot of conversations with them and their board had a lot of conversations among themselves about what is the best way to meet the needs that are here,” explained Collette Broady Grund, co-director at Connections Ministry.

The plan consists of The Salvation Army offering a day shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Connections Ministry would provide a night Shelter.

“There is a lot of physiological damage that goes into that,” stated Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army. “So for us to be able to restore some of that dignity, some of the hope into the life of these people who are experiencing homelessness is just a really great privilege, and joy for us to be there, to be here to be doing this in Mankato.”

The Connections Ministry is open seasonally. From October to May they are able to offer 35 beds.

“We try to make our guests feel like this is home. We like to talk about it less as a shelter and more as a retreat. You’re coming in, we are here to care for you, so you can kind of get out of the crisis to a more stable pattern,” added Erica Koser, co-director at Connections Ministry.

Mankato Salvation Army offers permanent supportive housing programs for adults, as well as seasonal shelter.

“Extending dignity to everyone that comes in the door, and we just like to have fun,” Koser continued. “A lot of our guests are just in a crisis mode and so to be able to have a little bit of normalcy.”

