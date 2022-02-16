Your Photos
Senators propose bill to support internet access

A woman in a striped shirt shops for clothes online on her laptop
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Senator Tina Smith (D - Minn.) has introduced a bill that aims to expand broadband internet access in rural communities.

Smith, partnering with John Thune (R - S.D.), Roger Wicker (R - Miss.), and Bob Casey (D - Pa.), said that the bill will provide funding for local telecom companies to install broadband networks in rural areas that currently don’t have internet access.

The plan would form a public-private partnership between the government and telecom companies to both give the companies the opportunity to install necessary infrastructure and to lower installation costs for consumers.

”If you think about it, this is exactly what we did a hundred years ago with rural electrification. We said ‘everybody in this country ought to be able to turn on the lights and have electricity.’ And the same thing is true today when it comes to high speed internet access,” said Smith.

This bill comes alongside President Biden announcing that more than 10-million people signed up for his $14-billion affordable broadband internet program.

