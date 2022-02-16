Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tony and Tina’s Wedding coming to the Kato Ballroom

Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater where guests in the audience are treated like wedding guests
Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater where guests in the audience are...
Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater where guests in the audience are treated like wedding guests(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This is the fifth year the dinner theater classic has played at the Ballroom and it’s back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater where guests in the audience are treated like wedding guests.

Participants will be fed traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs as well as wedding cake for dessert.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m..

The show has been around in the United State since the 80′s.

“It brings people together, some people who have seen it, have seen it. If you are a little bit older, you have maybe seen it in the cities. It ran for like ten years there, but a lot of people haven’t. I have a lot of people coming from like eight to 21 years to 90. I literally sold two tickets to two 90 year old’s the other day,” Kato Ballroom owner, Tania Cordes said.

Tickets are still available on the Kato Ballroom website for $35 and there will be a select number of tickets for sale at the door.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
A look at the new congressional districts for southern Minnesota
State judicial panel releases Minnesota redistricting maps

Latest News

A yellow sign directs guests to the Minnesota Pork Congress in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato hosts Minnesota Pork Congress
All users must have a library card, but those who do not have one can register for a temporary...
Blue Earth County Library introducing Materials by Mail program
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Iowa House passes GOP drafted 4% flat tax plan
FILE — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran...
Eastern Iowa man accused of fatally running down girlfriend