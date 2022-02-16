Tony and Tina’s Wedding coming to the Kato Ballroom

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This is the fifth year the dinner theater classic has played at the Ballroom and it’s back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

Tony and Tina’s Wedding is an interactive dinner theater where guests in the audience are treated like wedding guests.

Participants will be fed traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs as well as wedding cake for dessert.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m..

The show has been around in the United State since the 80′s.

“It brings people together, some people who have seen it, have seen it. If you are a little bit older, you have maybe seen it in the cities. It ran for like ten years there, but a lot of people haven’t. I have a lot of people coming from like eight to 21 years to 90. I literally sold two tickets to two 90 year old’s the other day,” Kato Ballroom owner, Tania Cordes said.

Tickets are still available on the Kato Ballroom website for $35 and there will be a select number of tickets for sale at the door.

