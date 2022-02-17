Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amir Locke funeral services held

FILE - Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police serving a...
FILE - Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant, will be eulogized in the same church where Daunte Wright’s funeral was held.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -A 22-year-old Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant will be eulogized in the same church where Daunte Wright’s funeral was held.

Amir Locke’s Feb. 2 death has provoked an outcry against no-knock warrants and a push by his family and others to ban them.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will preside, less than a year after he decried “the stench of police brutality” at the service for Wright, who was shot by a suburban police officer during a traffic stop.

A SWAT team member shot Locke as officers served a search warrant in a homicide case early on Feb. 2.

Locke wasn’t named in the warrant and didn’t live at the apartment.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
J. Alexander Kueng continues testimony
FILE - Minneapolis police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a gifted...
Arrest made in slaying of student athlete in Minneapolis
Thanks for sharing, you wild animals! Check out the video to see if you were featured!
QOTD (Results)
Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges