Arrest made in slaying of student athlete in Minneapolis

FILE - Minneapolis police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a gifted...
FILE - Minneapolis police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a gifted student athlete, fifteen-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a gifted student athlete.

Fifteen-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr, an honor roll student and quarterback for the football team at North Community High School, died Feb. 10, a day after he was found with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Hill was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally’s Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened.

A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people who had been hanging out nearby scatter after the shot rang out.

Police did not release any further information about the arrest.

