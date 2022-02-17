Coyote sightings prompt Mountain Lake police to issue warning

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mountain Lake warns residents of increased coyote sightings at one of its parks.

Law enforcement says its most concerned about the fishing pier and aeration shed areas in Lawcon Park. While it is rare for coyotes to attack humans, officials say pets, particularly small dogs, are often vulnerable.

Authorities say if you do see a coyote, do not approach it.

If you feel uncomfortable or the coyote shows signs of aggression, officials recommend the “hazing” technique.

This includes making loud noises and throwing objects towards a coyote.

Residents can report any unusual or aggressive coyote activity to the Mountain Lake Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.