Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Effective Saturday, St. Peter no longer requiring masks

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter will no longer require face masks in all city buildings effective Saturday.

Visitors will now only be recommended to use a face mask when entering into a city building.

Visitors and staff alike will still be asked to practice good hygiene including regular hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, and covering of all coughs and sneezes.

People who are ill are still asked to avoid entry into any City buildings.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister program seeks mentors.
Mankato YMCA asking public for input on new location
Authorities say beware, as residents In Waseca reporting an uptick in scam calls.
Waseca phone scams target utility customers
The City of Mountain Lake warns residents of increased coyote sightings at one of its parks.
Coyote sightings prompt Mountain Lake police to issue warning
A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing