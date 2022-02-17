Effective Saturday, St. Peter no longer requiring masks

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter will no longer require face masks in all city buildings effective Saturday.

Visitors will now only be recommended to use a face mask when entering into a city building.

Visitors and staff alike will still be asked to practice good hygiene including regular hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, and covering of all coughs and sneezes.

People who are ill are still asked to avoid entry into any City buildings.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.