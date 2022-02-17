Your Photos
Hoops for Heart event to honor former MCW Maverick Karson Janssen

The theme will be red out to support he American Heart Association’s message(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin County West is putting on Hoops for Heart tomorrow during a triple header basketball night to benefit the life and legacy of Karson Janssen.

Karson was a MCW alum who passed away from an undetected myxomatous degeneration of his heart in November.

The MCW boys b-squad will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by boys varsity, and then girls varsity.

The theme will be red out to support he American Heart Association’s message.

AHA will be handing out t-shirts in honor of Karson as well as a silent auction and a pass the bucket fundraiser during halftime for the varsity games.

All proceeds from the bucket initiative will go to the Karson Janssen Memorial Scholarship Fund and heart awareness/education in the MCW and University of Minnesota communities.

