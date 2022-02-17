Hoops for Heart event to honor former MCW Maverick Karson Janssen

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin County West is putting on Hoops for Heart tomorrow during a triple header basketball night to benefit the life and legacy of Karson Janssen.

Karson was a MCW alum who passed away from an undetected myxomatous degeneration of his heart in November.

The MCW boys b-squad will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by boys varsity, and then girls varsity.

The theme will be red out to support he American Heart Association’s message.

AHA will be handing out t-shirts in honor of Karson as well as a silent auction and a pass the bucket fundraiser during halftime for the varsity games.

All proceeds from the bucket initiative will go to the Karson Janssen Memorial Scholarship Fund and heart awareness/education in the MCW and University of Minnesota communities.

