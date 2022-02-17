Mankato YMCA asking public for input on new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA asks for public input on a proposed second location on the city’s east side.

The organization is putting out a survey wanting to know how to best utilize the space in an east side facility.

Based on the results, the Mankato Family YMCA says it will design and deliver new programs and services that address critical issues in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

The survey will be available for residents starting next week. You will be able to find it on the Y’s website, social media sites, and flyers around the community.

The results of the survey are expected to compiled in March.

