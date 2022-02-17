Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Lake man involved in rollover crash dies of injuries

Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota Lake man who was involved in a rollover crash over the weekend has died.

The family of 76-year-old Joseph Edward Mazurkiewicz informed KEYC News Now on Thursday that he has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash near Mapleton on Sunday afternoon.

Mazurkiewicz was airlifted from the scene on Highway 22 to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

MORE: Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire

His two sons, Robert and Shawn Mazurkiewicz, were also in the vehicle and suffered either non-life threatening or no injuries.

The Mazurkiewicz’s also lost their home as a result of a fire over the weekend.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Mazurkiewicz family recover.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Bill averting federal shutdown clears initial Senate hurdle
Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police serving a search...
Amir Locke funeral services held
Coming up tonight on KEYC News Now at 6, we continue our series "Someone You Should Know" Lisa...
Someone You Should Know: Lydia Jagodzinski
J. Alexander Kueng, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing, is...
J. Alexander Kueng continues testimony