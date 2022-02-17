Minnesota Lake man involved in rollover crash dies of injuries

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota Lake man who was involved in a rollover crash over the weekend has died.

The family of 76-year-old Joseph Edward Mazurkiewicz informed KEYC News Now on Thursday that he has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash near Mapleton on Sunday afternoon.

Mazurkiewicz was airlifted from the scene on Highway 22 to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

His two sons, Robert and Shawn Mazurkiewicz, were also in the vehicle and suffered either non-life threatening or no injuries.

The Mazurkiewicz’s also lost their home as a result of a fire over the weekend.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Mazurkiewicz family recover.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.