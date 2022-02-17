Minnesota Lawmakers might be closer than ever to legalizing sports betting in the state

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The GOP Senate held a press conference this afternoon in an effort to “Move Minnesota Forward” when it comes to legal sports betting.

Most of our neighboring states have already been able to legalize the pastime including North and South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Canada has also legalized it.

“So no matter which direction you drive outside of Minnesota, you’re in an area where you can legally bet on sports,” said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL).

In fact, sports gambling is now allowed in 32 states and Washington D.C.

Minnesota Lawmakers have been trying to pass a bill to legalize both brick and mortar and online sports gambling since 2018.

“There are a lot of different people and players involved and a lot of interest has been taken into consideration,” said Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R).

The hold up has to do with an agreement the 11 Minnesotan Native American Tribes made with the state back in the 1980s.

“There’s a lot of people and organizations that have strong concerns about how sports betting would work,” said Rep. Stephenson.

One of those organizations is the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association (MIGA). In a statement it sent KTTC, MIGA says,

“The tribal governments making up MIGA have been examining the various ways sports betting has been implemented across the country and its impacts on tribal communities. As gaming experts, tribes stand ready to share this expertise with lawmakers considering the future of sports betting in Minnesota.”

Many believe gambling addiction cannot be left out of the conversation.

Online gambling, especially, can make it even easier to access certain games, but this does not mean people are currently using it legally.

“We will do what is currently done. What is currently done is with pull-tabs and other gambling is that money is contributed to Gambler’s Anonymous,” said Sen. Chamberlain.

As for when a bill could actually pass, Minnesota legislators say they are hoping by Fall of 2023.

“This is not a big cash cow, this is about consumers and customers and having some fun,” said Sen. Chamberlain.

Lawmakers in Minnesota currently do not have numbers on how much money sports betting could bring to the state.

If we look to Iowa, in the last six months of 2021, The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission says casinos made more than $70 million from sports gaming. The state received $5 million in taxes from those bets.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.