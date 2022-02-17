Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Carolina sheriff issues warning about gel blaster toy guns ‘before something turns tragic’

The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.
The sheriff held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Henderson County sheriff issued a public service announcement Thursday about a new trendy toy: gel blaster guns.

In the video, Sheriff Lowell Griffin says some of the toy guns very closely resemble real weapons, a trend he called “disturbing.” The toys shoot gel pellets, FOX Carolina reports.

Griffin held up images of one of the gel blaster guns that looks like a semi-automatic rifle. He said he is concerned situations with children using these toys could end tragically.

The sheriff said he believes there is no place for toys like this to be displayed in public or at schools, where someone “intent on protecting their family” or law enforcement could mistake it for a real weapon.

“Be aware,” Sheriff Griffin said. “Let’s use some common sense with this before something turns tragic.”

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 45-year-old Mankato man was arrested and charged after a drug bust near North Broad...
Mankato resident arrested, charged after drug bust
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
A youth pastor in Owatonna is charged for what authorities call an "inappropriate relationship"...
Owatonna church begins healing process as allegations continue revealing
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

That’s why the U.S. Army is offering up to $50,000 in enlistment incentives, which is the...
Difficulties arising in recruiting for U.S. Army and Mankato Public Safety
The theme will be red out to support he American Heart Association’s message
Hoops for Heart event to honor former MCW Maverick Karson Janssen
FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. ...
Ahmaud Arbery not seen stealing, officer told hate crime defendants
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
Pelosi opens Biden State of the Union speech to full House
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
Prosecutors question officer in George Floyd killing about training