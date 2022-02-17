Prep Athlete: Cathedral’s Sam Knowles

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Sam Knowles is putting up some big numbers in his final season with the Cathedral Greyhounds boys’ basketball team. Here’s a look at our latest Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

”Sam Knowles, when I think of him, he’s the ultimate competitor,” said Alan Woitas, Cathedral head coach.

Knowles is lighting up the stat sheet this year, highlighted by an incredible performance earlier this month against Tomahawk Conference rival Minnesota Valley Lutheran.

Knowles put up a whopping 41 points and 32 rebounds to go along with four assists, two blocks and one steal.

“That’s a pretty special night for any high school player, and he deserves it. He deserves having those kind of numbers because he does work hard. For him to showcase his talents like that, that’s a pretty special night,” said Woitas.

All those boards come from being a dominant force in the paint.

“I like to be selfish, and in basketball, it’s getting rebounds. I take pride in that. Coach always talks about finishing defensive possessions that ends with a rebound, have to work for that,” said Sam Knowles, Prep Athlete of the Week.

Knowles is up to over 800 rebounds in his career and also passed the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season. It’s just a culmination of years of hard work.

“No matter what drill he’s doing in practice or in a game, he’s not going to take a possession off. He’ll give you maximum effort throughout the year. He leads by example that way. Expects the same things out of his teammates, holds them accountable to make sure they’re competing each and every night as well. He’s grown into be a better leader and much better basketball player. As a freshman, he fit a role as a rebounder, defender, and now he’s become a scorer for us on the offensive end as well,” said Woitas.

Knowles will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level as a member of the Gustavus baseball team.

His leadership is why Sam Knowles is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

