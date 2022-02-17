J. Alexander Kueng continues testimony

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing is back on the witness stand to face cross-examination by prosecutors.

J. Alexander Kueng is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Thomas Lane held his legs and Tou Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng testified Thursday that after Floyd stopped breathing it was a “red flag.”

On Wednesday he testified that he deferred to Derek Chauvin because he was his senior officer and that’s what he had been trained to do.

