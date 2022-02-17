Sen. Julie Rosen announces retirement, endorses Draheim for re-election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont) announced Thursday that she will retire from the State Senate at the end of the year.

In a news release, Rosen said she was honored to represent southern Minnesota for two decades.

“Representing the people of Southern Minnesota for two decades has been a tremendous honor and I have treasured my time in the Senate. The friendships I made throughout my tenure will carry on, and I thank every one of my constituents who blessed me with the opportunity to serve them. I also want to thank my family for their unwavering support over the years. I’m looking forward to spending more time with them at the end of this session. “I’m proud of the work I did for our state and region including critical work to improve mental healthcare, combat the opioid and meth epidemic, build the Vikings Stadium, pension reform, balance state budgets, and so much more.

Rosen is currently in her sixth term in the Senate and represents Senate District 23. She has chaired the Senate Finance Committee for the past six years and previously chaired the Senate Energy Committee from 2011 to 2012.

In addition to Rosen’s announcement, Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) announced that he will be running for re-election in the newly formed Senate District 22.

“After speaking with my family and campaign supporters, I’ll run for re-election in the newly formed Senate District 22. I currently represent the people in Le Sueur, Rice, and Scott Counties and I’m already working to meet new constituents and residents in Blue Earth, Faribault, Watowan and Martin counties. Redistricting gives us all an opportunity to meet new voters and share our experiences. I have a record of lowering taxes, stopping government overreach, and protecting people’s rights. I’ll continue to work on behalf of my constituents to give back the surplus with meaningful tax relief, keeping our communities safe, and empowering parents as partners in their kids’ education. “I also want to thank my friend and colleague Julie Rosen for her years of service to the state and her support for my re-election. Minnesota has benefitted from her dedication, something I know her constituents can attest to, and we will miss her dearly as she retires from the legislature.”

Draheim is currently in his second term and represents Senate District 20. He was first elected in 2016 and chairs the Senate Housing Committee.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.