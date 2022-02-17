Your Photos
Sen. Julie Rosen announces retirement, endorses Draheim for re-election

The deadline for redrawing Minnesota’s legislative districts arrived Tuesday.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont) announced Thursday that she will retire from the State Senate at the end of the year.

In a news release, Rosen said she was honored to represent southern Minnesota for two decades.

Rosen is currently in her sixth term in the Senate and represents Senate District 23. She has chaired the Senate Finance Committee for the past six years and previously chaired the Senate Energy Committee from 2011 to 2012.

In addition to Rosen’s announcement, Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) announced that he will be running for re-election in the newly formed Senate District 22.

Draheim is currently in his second term and represents Senate District 20. He was first elected in 2016 and chairs the Senate Housing Committee.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

