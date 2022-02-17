Waseca phone scams target utility customers

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say beware, as residents In Waseca reporting an uptick in scam calls.

The phone calls claim to represent the Waseca Utilities Office, asking for bank account or credit card information. The caller typically threatens to shut off utility services unless the customer makes an immediate payment over the phone with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, or by wire transfer.

Some reports say the callers tell the customer they have overpaid their utilities and are entitled to a refund, then asks for their banking information.

The Waseca Utilities Office will never contact customers by phone to demand payment or request banking information.

If you receive a phone call that seems suspicious, hang up and report the call to local law enforcement.

