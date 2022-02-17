Your Photos
Waseca Police Department gets five new AEDs

The Waseca Police Department received five new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to replace the older models in their squad cars on Wednesday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca Police Department received five new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to replace the older models in their squad cars on Wednesday.

The new units are designed to analyze the heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to victims of sudden cardiac arrest.

Last year in Waseca, officers responded to a record 516 medical events, many of which were cardiac-related.

“We have carried AED in our squad cars for probably 20 years. But like everything, everything gets older and they need to be replaced. These are in our primary squad cars, so they are always out in the field. Hopefully, with a two to three minutes response time of any 911 call that would come in, of a person suffering from a cardiac arrest,” Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson explained.

The AEDs were donated by Rosenau Law Enforcement Fund and The Waseca Area foundation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

