Authorities find missing man along Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have found Roy Reichle who had been missing since Tuesday.

Sixty-one-year-old Roy Reichle of St. Helena went missing on Tuesday. According to the National Parks Service, he was believed to be hiking along the south shore of the Missouri River about a mile upriver of the Meridian Bridge Tuesday evening.

Authorities said there was a multi-agency search for Reichle, involving personnel from the National Park Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers including Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dog Division, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Yankton County Emergency Management, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Emergency Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Crofton Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and Wynot Fire Department.

At noon on Thursday, Reichle was discovered and removed from a hole in the ice on a back channel of the river.

