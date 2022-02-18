Your Photos
Blue Earth Area High School math league heading to state

This is the first time that Blue Earth Area’s team has made it to the state level
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - In addition to the team competition, Calvin Farrow will compete in the individuals.

Minnesota State High School Mathematics League gives students a chance to show their mathematics skills in an individual or team setting.

Their division is is made up on five to ten schools, each season there are schools that participate in 26 different divisions.

The teams are tested in a wide variety of math groups, Algebra I, Geometry topics, Trigonometry/Pre Calculus and Algebra II.

This is the first time that Blue Earth Area’s team has made it to the state level, but that doesn’t mean it was always easy.

“It’s a really special senior group, not only are they very talented, but they are very competitive. That has come through this season and as great as all of us making it to the state meet. Really honored to work with these kids, it’s been a ton of fun,” Blue Earth Area High School Math League Coach, Tom Plocker said.

“I’m really excited, it’s kind of fun to see the team come so far. When I first started we were kind of at the bottom of all of our meet and now we are way up there and even competing with bigger schools like Mankato,” Blue Earth Area High School Math League team member, Kylie Rosenau explained.

Staff, coaches and and mathletes are all excited about this opportunity to represent their school in a different way.

”I think we are just super excited and we are just all going to show that there is a lot more to offer and our students are showing that. We are just so proud of their accomplishments. It just goes to great work for both staff and students,” Blue Earth Area High School Principal, Conan Shaffer stated.

The State Math League meet will be at the South St. Paul High School on March 14th.

