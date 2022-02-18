Mankato East off to state after slaying Dragons in Section 2A Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team held strong to defeat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-2 in the Section 2A championship, Thursday night.

The Cougars were led offensively by the McKenzie Keller-Jessica Eykyn-Ava Tibodeau line. The trio played a part in all three East goals.

The senior-less Cougars advance to the Class A girls’ hockey state tournament for the first time since 2019. Action from Xcel Energy Center gets underway on Feb. 23.

