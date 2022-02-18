Your Photos
First day of Free Park Day 2022 tomorrow

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Free Park Day 2022 kicks off tomorrow.

No vehicle permits will be required to enter any of the 75 state park and recreation areas that day.

Four Free Park Days are offered throughout the year. Tomorrow is the first.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.

The goal is to encourage families to spend time together with a walk outdoors. Research shows that walking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina.

The next free state park day is April 23.

